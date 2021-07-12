Use of COVID-19 booster shots not yet recommended: expert

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - The government's vaccine expert panel does not recommend yet the use of COVID-19 booster shots in a bid to increase protection against the disease, one of its members said Tuesday.

"Sa ngayon, talagang wala pa tayong recommendation for an additional dose doon sa nakatanggap na ng 2 dose kung ano man ang vaccine na natanggap nila," Dr. Rontgene Solante told Teleradyo.

(For now, we don't have recommendation for an additional dose to those who have gotten 2 doses of whatever brand of vaccine they have received.)

The infectious diseases specialist said the panel had observed that those who completed the 2-dose regimen were protected against COVID-19.

"Too early dahil (because) for us nakita natin na 'pag natanggap mo 'yung (we saw that if you received the) 2-dose, it's more than enough for us to be protected even with these variants of concern," Solante said.

The panel also does not recommend the use of booster shots due to limited supply of the anti-virus jabs.

"We don't recommend the booster at this point in time also because if a lot of us have not been given the vaccine, we have to prioritize those priority population to receive the 2-dose vaccine rather than giving the third dose," he added.

Solante made the statement in response to report that San Juan City Rep. Ronaldo Zamora had received 4 shots of COVID-19 vaccine.

"Hindi magandang tingnan na people are already getting their third or fourth doses where in fact, marami pang hindi nakatanggap ng isang dose," he said.

(It's not good to look at that people are already getting their third or fourth doses where in fact, many have yet to receive their first dose.)

The Department of Health had warned that doctors could face sanctions if they were administering extra doses of COVID-19 vaccines to patients.

In May, the Department of Science and Technology said it would begin a study on the effect of giving Filipinos with different types of coronavirus vaccines.

