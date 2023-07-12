Home  >  News

Cybercrime cases sa NCR tumaas nang 152 porsiyento: PNP

Posted at Jul 12 2023 08:00 PM

Tumaas nang 152 porsiyento ang cybercrime cases sa Metro Manila sa unang anim na buwan ng taon, ayon sa Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group. Nagpa-Patrol, Raya Capulong. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 12 Hulyo 2023. 

