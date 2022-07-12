Home  >  News

Vitamins, hygiene kits hatid sa Las Pinas

Posted at Jul 12 2022 09:33 PM

Dahil sa pandemya, maraming residente ng Barangay Talon Tres sa Las Piñas City ang kapos pa rin sa kabuhayan. Madalas na takbuhan nila ang kanilang barangay para maitawid ang pang-araw-araw na pangangailangan. Nagdala sa kanila ng dugtong na ayuda ang ABS-CBN Foundation. Nagpa-Patrol, Bernadette Sembrano. TV Patrol, Martes, 12 Hulyo 2022. 

