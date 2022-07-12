Home  >  News

Slow booster uptake seen in OH despite efforts to make vaccinations more accessible

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 12 2022 11:03 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The slow uptake of COVID-19 booster jabs remain a challenge for Philippine health officials.

Vaccinations are seen as an integral part in efforts to curb a renewed rise in COVID-19 cases. Health authorities, however, are reluctant to make booster shots mandatory. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 12, 2022
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   COVID-19   coronavirus   booster shot   vaccination  