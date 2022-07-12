Home  >  News

Paglilinis sa Banaue puspusan matapos ang baha, landslide

Posted at Jul 12 2022 08:40 PM

Pahirapan ang paglilinis sa Banaue, Ifugao matapos rumagasa ang baha noong isang linggo. Problemado rin ang mga magsasaka matapos masira ng mudslide at landslide ang kanilang mga pananim. Isinailalim na ang Banaue sa state of calamity. Nagpa-Patrol, Harris Julio. TV Patrol, Martes, 12 Hulyo 2022

