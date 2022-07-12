Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Pagbibigay ng insentibo sa mga magpapa-booster iminungkahi

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 12 2022 08:17 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Una nang inihayag ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr na posibleng maging optional na lang ang pagsusuot ng face mask kung matagumpay ang pag-roll out ng booster dose. Pero mababa pa rin ang bilang ng mga nagpapa-booster kaya iminungkahi ng ilang eksperto na idaan ito sa pagbibigay ng insentibo. Nagpa-Patrol, Jeff Canoy. TV Patrol, Martes, 12 Hulyo 2022

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   Covid-19   coronavirus   booster   bakuna   Rontgene Solante   Department of Health   vaccine  