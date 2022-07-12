Pagbibigay ng insentibo sa mga magpapa-booster iminungkahi
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 12 2022 08:17 PM
PatrolPH, Tagalog News, TV Patrol, coronavirus
- /news/07/12/22/hontiveros-urges-marcos-jr-to-act-fast-in-addressing-food-crisis-inflation-poverty
- /overseas/07/12/22/tokyo-logs-over-11500-new-covid-cases-highest-since-march
- /video/news/07/12/22/maraming-pinoy-gustong-igiit-ni-marcos-ang-arbitral-ruling-survey
- /entertainment/07/12/22/darna-takes-flight-serpent-slithers-in-animated-poster
- /spotlight/07/12/22/un-says-no-plans-to-start-naming-heatwaves