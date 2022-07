NCRPO, PSG prep for Marcos' 1st SONA

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Monday laid out its security plan for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s first State of the Nation Address, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Tuesday.

"Marami na po tayong mga meetings at conferences po na kinonduct para dito sa ating paghahanda sa kauna-unahang SONA ng ating presidente at kahapon nga po ay nag-present na ng kanilang security preparation... plan po ang regional director ng NCRPO before the SILG (Secretary of the Interior and Local Government)," Col. Jean Fajardo, spokesperson of the PNP, said at the Laging Handa briefing.

The Presidential Security Group (PSG) has also conducted an inter-agency meeting to discuss security preparations for Marcos' first SONA.

PSG chief Col. Ramon Zagala gave a directive to "ensure the safety and security of the President, to include all the attendees and the whole event itself," the group said in a Facebook post.

Marcos will deliver his first SONA on July 25.

On the next PNP chief, Fajardo said the matter is "still under discussion" with Marcos.

"Ang lagi nating sinasabi ay antayin natin 'yung formal announcement kung meron pong itatalaga na permanent na chief PNP or mananatili po si Major General Vicente Danao as officer-in-charge," she said.

Fajardo said the impending change of leadership in the PNP will not affect its mandate.