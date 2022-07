Watch more News on iWantTFC

Courtesy of PTV

MANILA — The Philippines' main disaster agency said on Tuesday that there were no reported deaths in the flash floods that had ravaged parts of Ifugao province last week.

Mark Timbal, the spokesperson of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), said there were no fatalities in the flooding but 6 residents were injured.

"Wala po tayong fatality diyan po sa nangyaring flash flood pero... anim na kababayan po natin ang nasugatan or na-injure as a consequence of the floods," Timbal told reporters at the Laging Handa briefing.

He also reported that floodwaters in Ifugao's Banaue town, which was severely hit by the deluge, are now subsiding.

The amount of damage to agriculture due to the flooding has reached P16.6 million, according to Timbal, while damage to infrastructure was pegged at P860,000.

Some 1,054 families in 10 barangays were affected by the calamity, the disaster official said.

He added that around P2.4 million worth of assistance has so far been given out by the government.

The majority of affected roads in Ifugao are now passable to motorists, Timbal also said.