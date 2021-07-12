Home  >  News

Taal evacuees sa ilang bayan sa Batangas isinailalim sa antigen test

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 12 2021 07:18 PM

Isinailalim sa COVID-19 antigen test ang mga evacuee sa Laurel, Agoncillo, at San Nicolas, Batangas na apektado ng pag-aalboroto ng Bulkang Taal. Isa sa kanila ang nagpositibo at inilipat na sa isang isolation facility. Nagpa-Patrol, Dennis Datu. TV Patrol, Lunes, 12 Hulyo 2021

