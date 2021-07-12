Home  >  News

Rights groups welcome Supreme Court's rules on use of police body cams

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 12 2021 10:40 PM

Local rights groups welcome the Supreme Court's move to release guidelines on the use of body-worn cameras during certain police operations.

But some also warn there are still loopholes that can be exploited. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 12, 2021
