$1 billion worth of COVID-19 vaccines procured by Philippines so far, says Palace

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippines has so far procured $1 billion worth of COVID-19 vaccines, Malacañang said on Monday.

"Ang total na na-procure po natin so far ay—procure, ibig sabihin binili – ay 89 million doses at ang halaga nito ay mahigit-kumulang isang bilyong dolyares," said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

"So far, government has paid 400 million US dollars from GAA (General Appropriations Act), doon sa ating budget, at saka sa mga multilateral financial institutions," he said in a press briefing.

(The total that we have procured so far—procured, meaning, bought—are 89 million doses, and the value of this is more or less a billion dollars. So far, the government has paid $400 million from our budget and multilateral financial institutions.)

The Philippines has so far taken delivery of 20.7 million coronavirus vaccine doses.

The National Task Force Against COVID-19 said around 10.4 million doses were government-procured, 7 million doses were from vaccine-sharing COVAX facility, and about 2 million came from bilateral donations, while the rest were initial deliveries of local government and private sector-procured doses.

The government aims to vaccinate 58-70 million individuals by the end of the year to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19. So far, 3,526,342 are already considered fully vaccinated, as of Sunday, July 11.

The country rolled out is vaccination program last March 1.