Palace admits Delta variant's threat remains, children allowed outdoors for their mental health

Children aged 5 and up were allowed to go outdoors in areas under the loosest quarantine levels for their mental health, Malacañang said on Monday, as it acknowledged that the decision came while the threat of the more infectious COVID-19 Delta variant loomed.

The government sought the advice of experts in lifting the stay-at-home policy for children in areas under general community quarantine and MGCQ, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

"Kahit sino ikulong mo sa bahay nang mahigit isang taon, magkakaepekto po iyan sa mental health. Kaya nga po ang ating dahilan kung bakit pinayagan nang limitadong lumabas sa mga outdoor areas ay dahil kinakailangang i-promote ang well-being ng mga bata lalo na ang kanilang mental health," he said in a press briefing.

(Whoever you keep home for more than a year, that will affect mental health. This is why our reason for allowing them to go in limited outdoor areas is the well-being of children should be promoted, especially their mental health)

"Now, hindi natin sinasabi na wala nang banta – mayroon nga po. Kaya kinakailangan supervised pa rin ng mga adults [ang mga bata]," added the Palace official.

(We are not saying there is no longer any threat; there is. This is why children should still be supervised by adults.)

The Philippines has detected among 19 inbound travelers the delta variant that was first detected in India, where it unleashed a catastrophic wave of infections.

A travel restriction meant to keep up more cases of the Delta variant is in place, at least until July 15.