PNP denies Remulla allegation over Las Piñas raid
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 11 2023 01:33 AM

The Philippine National Police catches flak from the Department of Justice and at least one senator for their anti-human trafficking raid in Las Piñas City. The justice secretary alleges the police force failed to coordinate with them on the operation. But the PNP says otherwise. Mike Navallo has the details.—The World Tonight, ANC, July 10, 2023