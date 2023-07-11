Home > News PAF: US planes followed proper channels within PH airspace ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 11 2023 11:15 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC An assurance from the Philippine Air Force that proper channels were followed to allow American military planes in the country. The US aircraft are said to be part of ongoing military exercises. Bianca Dava has tonight's top story.—The World Tonight, ANC, July 11, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC Read More: Philippine Air Force American military planes military exercises US planes /overseas/07/11/23/obra-ng-mag-asawang-pinoy-visual-artists-tampok-sa-indonesia/sports/07/11/23/ph-men-eye-quarterfinals-of-avc-challenge-cup/sports/07/11/23/fiba-gilas-womens-u-16-crushes-maldives-by-122-points/sports/07/11/23/efren-bata-reyes-nagpakitang-gilas-sa-jakarta-indonesia/sports/07/11/23/f2-still-unbeaten-after-stunning-choco-mucho-in-5-set-classic