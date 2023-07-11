Home  >  News

PAF: US planes followed proper channels within PH airspace

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 11 2023 11:15 PM

An assurance from the Philippine Air Force that proper channels were followed to allow American military planes in the country. The US aircraft are said to be part of ongoing military exercises. Bianca Dava has tonight's top story.—The World Tonight, ANC, July 11, 2023
