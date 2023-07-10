Home  >  News

Opening of NCR's first subway pushed back to 2029

Posted at Jul 11 2023 01:38 AM

The timetable for the opening of Metro Manila's first subway is pushed back to 2029. Jacque Manabat gives us a look at the subway tunnel's construction.—The World Tonight, ANC, July 10, 2023
