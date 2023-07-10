Home  >  News

Imee questions increased US air activity within PH airspace

Posted at Jul 11 2023 01:31 AM

Alarm over increased US military air activity within Philippine airspace.
One Philippine lawmaker suspects this is connected to China's continuing aggression in the West Philippine Sea. RG Cruz has tonight's top story.—The World Tonight, ANC, July 10, 2023
