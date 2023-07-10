Home  >  News

6 Metro Manila cities to experience water supply interruptions

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 11 2023 01:35 AM

Water service interruptions of up to eleven hours will be experienced beginning Wednesday by six Metro Manila cities serviced by water concessionaire Maynilad. Vivienne Gulla has more.—The World Tonight, ANC, July 10, 2023
