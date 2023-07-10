Home > News 6 Metro Manila cities to experience water supply interruptions ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 11 2023 01:35 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Water service interruptions of up to eleven hours will be experienced beginning Wednesday by six Metro Manila cities serviced by water concessionaire Maynilad. Vivienne Gulla has more.—The World Tonight, ANC, July 10, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC Read More: Maynilad Metro Manila NCR water service interruptions /video/business/07/11/23/ph-shares-start-trading-week-flat/video/news/07/11/23/opening-of-ncrs-first-subway-pushed-back-to-2029/video/news/07/11/23/pnp-denies-remulla-allegation-over-las-pias-raid/video/news/07/11/23/imee-questions-us-air-activity-within-ph-airspace/sports/07/11/23/gilas-womens-u-16-clobbers-hong-kong-to-open-campaign