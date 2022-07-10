Home  >  News

PatrolPH
Teleradyo

Rider sugatan matapos sumemplang dahil sa lubak sa Commonwealth

Jeff Caparas, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 11 2022 07:17 AM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Lubak ang dahilan kaya nawalan ng kontrol at sumemplang ang isang rider sa Commonwealth, Quezon City. 

Sakto namang kasabay ng rider ang isang jeep na magde-deliver sana sa Commonwealth Market kaya sumalpok siya dito. Duguan ang rider na nagtamo ng pinsala sa kanyang ulo at binti.

Tumanggi nang magbigay ng pahayag ang driver ng jeep.

Pero ayon sa kanya self accident ang nangyari sa motorsiklo na nawalan na balanse dahil sa lubak sa kalsada.

Nakita niyang ilang beses na umikot ang rider bago sumalpok sa kanyang jeep.

Mabagal din umano ang takbo ng kanyang jeep.

Kasalukuyan namang nasa ospital ang rider.

Samantala, sugatan din ang isang rider matapos din mawalan ng kontrol at sumemplang sa Batasan Road.

Ayon sa mga nakakita, nakatulog umano ang rider kaya ito natumba.

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  aksidente   tagalog news   teleradyo   Quezon City   Quezon City Police District   PNP   Philippine National Police  