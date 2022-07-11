Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – The government must appoint new officials to the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) to curb the rising sugar prices in the country, a group of sugar producers said Monday.

United Sugar Producers Federation president Manuel Lamata said sugar prices continue to increase because imported sugar is sold to industry players like softdrink bottlers.

“Ang gawin natin dapat ‘no, ang gobyerno, we’re suggesting po, na unang-una, imamadali nila yung appointment ng bagong SRA, para nga yung new appointees po will draft immediately a sugar order to import additional 250,000 metric tons para maipasok kaagad sa ating bansa,” he said.

“And yun, exclusive ilagay, exclusive for the taumbayan, exclusive para sa mga merkado, palengke,” he said.

(What thet government must do now, we're suggesting, is appoint officials to the SRA, so they can draft immediately a sugar order to import additional 250,000 metric tons of sugar for importation, then these should be exclusively sold to markets.)

Lamata also said government officials must conduct an inventory or survey of the country’s sugar supply.

“Simultaneous with that sugar order, they will conduct, they should conduct a national survey po sa lahat ng bodega, lahat ng sugar mill, (kung) talaga magkano ang ating stock para malaman nila,” he said.

Lamata has previously said that sugar supply in the Philippines remains sufficient despite a rise in their prices.

--TeleRadyo, 11 July 2022