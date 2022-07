Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - The Department of Health has asked the Food and Drug Administration to look into expanding the implementation of the second booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines, its spokesperson said Monday.

Government has so far rolled out the second additional dose to health workers, elderly, and immunocompromised persons.

"Sumulat na po tayo sa FDA para magkaroon ng panibagong pagaaral para ma-include ang 50 to 59 years old at 'yung mga may comorbodities," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We have written to the FDA to request another study to include individuals ages 50 to 59 years old and those with comorbidities.)

Majority or 60 percent of coronavirus hospital admissions were "unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or not boosted," Vergeire said.

Government will soon open COVID-19 vaccination in more schools, workplaces, places of worship, and even markets, Vergeire added.

As of July 4, the Philippines has fully vaccinated 70.8 million individuals, of whom 15.2 million have received an additional dose, the DOH earlier said. Some 895,000 health workers, elderly, and immunocompromised persons have gotten a second booster shot.