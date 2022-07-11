Ayuda, fuel subsidy for bakers sought

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – Government must provide aid and fuel subsidy to bread makers in the Philippines, a flour millers group said Monday, amid the rising prices of wheat and other raw materials globally.

Philippine Association of Flour Millers Inc. (PAFMIL) executive director Ric Pinca said bakers are bearing the brunt of rising wheat and fuel prices.

“Unang-una, hinihiling ko lang sa gobyerno baka maaaring bigyan sila ng unang-una subsidy sa fuel, dahil gumagamit sila ng (liquefied petroleum gas), eh napakataas ng ano, LPG ngayon, mahigit P1000 bawat isang 11kg tank. Eh yan ang ginagamit nilang pagluto, sa kanilang mga oven,” Pinca said.

(First of all, I would like to ask government to give them fuel subsidy, because they use LPG, and an 11kg tank now costs more than P1,000. That's what they use to power their ovens.)

Tariffs on other raw materials for baking must also be reduced, he noted.

“Kasama na rin dyan yung baka pwede nating bawasan ang tariff sa bakery ingredients katulad ng yeast, ‘no? Bumibili rin tayo ng mga asukal, confectionary sugar na ginagamit sa tinapay, asin, baking powder.”

“These are things that are not produced locally, kahit babaan natin ang tariff niyan, hindi naman makakaapekto yan sa mga industriya na meron tayo,” he added.

Pinca continued to assure the public that the Philippines has enough supply of flour.

“Sapat ang ating suplay, hindi tayo magkukulang. Ang nangyayari lamang ay mataas ang presyo ng harina at dahil dito ay tataas ang presyo ng pandesal dahil sa demand sa world market para sa trigo.”

“Alam naman natin na dahil sa giyera sa Russia at Ukraine, maraming mga trigo roon ano, ang hindi makalabas at maibenta. Alam natin na ang Ukraine at ang Russia, they hold 30-40 percent of the world’s exportable trigo or wheat. So yung portion na yun, 30-40 percent sa world market ay nawala,” he explained.

(Our supply is enough, we won't see a shortage. There's just a spike in demand for wheat due to the Ukraine-Russia conflict. What's happening now is that due to the Ukraine-Russia war, they can't sell wheat. They hold 30-40 percent of the world's exportable wheat. Now we can't access that.)

--TeleRadyo, 11 July 2022