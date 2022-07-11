1 year later, DICT yet to share info on cyber attack vs Bulatlat

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA —Bulatlat has yet to receive results of an investigation after the alternative news website was hit by cyber attacks last year, its associate editor said Monday.

Journalism professor Danilo Arao said Bulatlat had yet to a receive a response to its request to the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

"As we speak now, humingi kami ng kopya sa DICT ng resulta ng kanilang imbestigasyon hanggang ngayon wala pa rin... eh last year pa 'yun," he told TeleRadyo.

In June 2021, the websites of Bulatlat, Altermidya and Karapatan were hit with cyber attacks involving digital infrastructure linked to the government.

A Sweden-based digital forensics group Quirium Media Foundation said several IP addresses were linked to the Department of Science and Technology and the military.

Qurium Media Foundation said several IP addresses linked to the DOST and the military have launched a series of attacks in the past two months against the websites of Bulatlat and Altermidya and human rights group Karapatan pic.twitter.com/5jilCkQtBe — NUJP (@nujp) June 22, 2021

The DOST has denied involvement in the cyberattacks, saying part of its mandate is to assist other government agencies by allowing the use of some of its IP addresses in the local networks of other government agencies.

The Philippine Army, meanwhile, said it would look into the incident.

Arao's statement came after he was asked about the Freedom of Information program, which is now under the direct supervision of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The FOI Program - which was operationalized during the first year of then President Rodrigo Duterte - “allows Filipino citizens to request any information about government transactions and operations” as long as it does not “put into jeopardy privacy and matters of national security.”

Bulatlat, whose website was ordered blocked by the state this month, asked for a copy of the memorandum issued by the country's telecom regulator on June 24.

Arao said Bulalat received a copy of the order from the National Telecommunications Commission on July 8.

"Sana magkaroon ng improvement pero it's all about sincerity on the part of the government in terms of their commitment to provide timely information at sana mas mabilis 'yung turnaround time," he added.

The DICT has yet to issue a statement on Bulatlat's claim.