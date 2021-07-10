Home  >  News

Mga baril at bala, nahukay sa kampo ng mga rebelde sa Zambales

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 10 2021 09:22 AM

Nadiskubre ng awtoridad ang mga baril at maraming bala na nakabaon sa isang hukay sa San Marcelino sa Zambales. 

Kabilang sa mga nakita ay mga bala ng iba't ibang kalibre ng baril, ammunition para sa M-16 at grenade launcher. 

Ayon kay Police Col. Romano Cardiño, Provincial Director ng Zambales Police, sumuko sa kanila ang isang rebelde nitong linggo na umano'y No. 12 sa listahan ng provincial level communist terrorist group database. 

Sinabi umano ng rebelde na may plano ang grupo niya na atakihin ang San Marcelino Police Station. Siya rin ang nagturo sa kinaroroonan ng kanilang kampo kung saan nakatago ang mga gagamiting armas. 

Sa pangunguna ng 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company, pinuntahan nila ang Sitio Lomibao sa Barangay Buhawen pero wala silang inabutang tao sa lugar.

Bukod sa mga armas na nahukay, may mga pagkain at hygiene kits ring nakabaon sa lupa na ginagamit umano ng mga rebelde sa kanilang kampo. 

Malaking epekto sa rebeldeng grupo ang pagkadiskubre sa kanilang hideout at mga armas, ayon sa pulisya. 

Iniutos rin ni Cardiño sa mga police chief sa lalawigan na mas paigtingin ang kampanya laban sa mga rebelde.

- TeleRadyo 10 Hulyo 2021

