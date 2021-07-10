Home  >  News

LGU, grupo namigay ng relief goods sa Taal evacuees na nakikitira sa kaanak

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 10 2021 07:19 PM

Mahigpit na ipinatutupad ang window hours sa bayan ng Agoncillo, Batangas para pansamantalang makabalik ang mga residente sa kani-kanilang bahay at magpakain ng mga alagang hayop. Namigay rin ng relief goods sa mga lumikas na pansamantalang nakatira sa kani-kanilang mga kaanak. Nagpa-Patrol, Bianca Dava. TV Patrol, Sabado, 10 Hulyo 2021. 

