PDP-Laban expels 'disloyal' Cusi, 2 others

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 09 2021 11:54 PM

The hammer falls on alleged disloyal members of the Philippines' ruling party. A faction led by boxing icon and senator Manny Pacquiao claims to have knocked out of the PDP-Laban their vice-chair Alfonso Cusi and two other officials. But the expulsions are downplayed by Cusi's camp. Sherrie Ann Torres has tonight's Top Story. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 9, 2021
