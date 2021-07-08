1 taon matapos ibasura ng Kamara ang ABS-CBN franchise application gugunitain Sabado

Watch more on iWantTFC

Gugunitain ngayong Sabado ang unang taon mula nang i-reject ng Kamara ang bagong prangkisa ng ABS-CBN.

Kaugnay niyan, magsasagawa ng mga aktibidad ang National Union of Journalists of the Philippines.

Ang mensahe sa forum na isasagawa ng NUJP ABS-CBN chapter mamayang Biyernes ng gabi? Rejected man ang prangkisa, di pa rin magpapatinag at patuloy pa ring aabante.

Sasalubungin nila ang unang taon ng rejection ng prangkisa ng ABS-CBN sa pamamagitan ng pagtalakay sa mga isyu, kabilang na sa kung ano ang epekto ng shutdown sa kabuhayan at trabaho.

Kasama ring tatalakayin ang mga usaping legal, ang epekto ng kawalan ng prangkisa sa access to information, at ano ang hinaharap ng media sa Pilipinas.

Makakasama dito ang iba't ibang organisasyon, tulad ng Free Legal Assistance Group, mga mambabatas, mga kinatawan ng Defend Jobs Philippines, Bukluran ng mga Mangagawa, at mga estudyante mula sa iba't ibang pamantasan.

May kinatawan din ang College Editors Guild of the Philippines.

Sa Sabado naman, isasagawa ang isang caravan. — Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News