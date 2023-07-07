Home  >  News

US, German diplomats slam Chinese swarming in West Philippine Sea

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 08 2023 01:32 AM

Criticism by American and German diplomats of Chinese vessels swarming the West Philippine Sea. A Philippine senator wants the United Nations to help restrain China's growing assertiveness in the area. Bianca Dava has tonight's top story.—The World Tonight, ANC, July 7, 2023
