Marcos Jr. OKs waiving of agrarian reform beneficiaries' unpaid loans

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 08 2023 01:34 AM

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signs a law that writes off billions of pesos in unpaid loans to agrarian reform beneficiaries. We have this report.—The World Tonight, ANC, July 7, 2023
