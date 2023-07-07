Home  >  News

De Lima slams prosecutors for seeking judge's inhibition

Posted at Jul 08 2023 01:36 AM

Detained former senator Leila de Lima slams prosecutors for seeking the inhibition of the judge handling her remaining drug case. De Lima's lawyer believes it's a mere delaying tactic. Mike Navallo reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, July 7, 2023
