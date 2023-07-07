Home > News De Lima slams prosecutors for seeking judge's inhibition ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 08 2023 01:36 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Detained former senator Leila de Lima slams prosecutors for seeking the inhibition of the judge handling her remaining drug case. De Lima's lawyer believes it's a mere delaying tactic. Mike Navallo reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, July 7, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: Leila de Lima judge inhibition De Lima drug case /video/news/07/08/23/marcos-jr-oks-waiving-of-agrarian-reform-beneficiaries-unpaid-loans/video/news/07/08/23/us-german-diplomats-slam-chinese-swarming-in-wps/spotlight/07/07/23/ai-robots-tell-un-conference-they-could-run-the-world/sports/07/07/23/volleyball-poland-italy-keep-winning-form/sports/07/07/23/pba-on-tour-san-miguel-blows-away-tnt