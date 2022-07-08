Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – Senator Francis Tolentino, who is expected to lead the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee in the 19th Congress, is eyeing some changes to the panel’s rules, he told TeleRadyo Friday.

The lawmaker said he wants to change some rules with regards to who is allowed to testify in the body’s hearings.

“Meron po tayong binago sa rules, ito po yung…preliminary determination. Ibig sabihin po bago po isalang nang full blast, eh magkakaroon ng maliit na committee para i-determine kung meron bang substantial likelihood na dapat magproceed, merong probable cause, etc. etc.,” he said.

(We changed something in the rules, we want a...preliminary determination, which means before getting them to testify fill blast, a small committee will determine if there is substantial likelihood to proceed, probable cause, etc.)

He stressed, however, that the committee will continue to respect the rights of its resource persons.

Tolentino also said he wants the committee to issue a referral to prosecute anyone found to have potentially broken the law in the course of their investigations in aid of legislation.

“Magkakaroon po ngayon ng referral to prosecute. Pag pinirmahan po ng chairman ng committee ng blue ribbon at inaprubahan ng Senate president, diretso na po sa husgado na po yun. Tuloy-tuloy na po yun sa husgado so mabilis po yung proseso.”

(We will have a referral to prosecute. Once this is signed by the Blue Ribbon Commitee chairman and approved by the Senate president, this goes staright to the judge. So it will be a faster process.)(

The senator said he wants the panel to have a general counsel to help with this process.

“Kaya nga sinabi ko magkakaroon kami ng Blue Ribbon Committee General Counsel. Isa po itong mataas na posisyon, siguro, kukuha po tayo dito ng isang retired justice na hahawak dito para nang sa ganoon po eh tuloy-tuloy po yung pag-aaral ng pagpo-prosecute bukod pa naman ho doon sa ginagawa ng Senado doon sa mga in aid of legislation.”

(That's why we want to have a Blue Ribbon Committee General Counsel. This is a top position, we'll get aretired justice so we can continuously help with proeseution while we draft laws.)

--TeleRadyo, 8 July 2022

