MANILA -- Farmers who were part of the 83 nabbed over a land dispute in Tarlac last month are set to file complaints against the policemen who arrested them, their lawyer said Friday.

On Thursday, they had filed an administrative complaint with the Department of Justice against the prosecutor who charged them with illegal assembly and malicious mischief.

“Sa Monday or Tuesday po kasi yung ibang mga complainants po ay hindi nakarating so they have to personally subscribe and swear to their affidavits sa Office of the Ombudsman,” said their lawyer Atty. Jobert Pahilga.

“Kaya by Monday or Tuesday, the complaint is already prepared, na-print na po for their signature and by Monday we’ll troop to the office of the ombudsman para i-file po yun,” he added.

(We will file by Monday or Tuesday because some complainants weren't able to make it yesterday, but they have to personally subscribe and swear to their affidavit. The complaint is ready for their signature, so by Monday, we'll troop to the Office of the Ombudsman to file it.)

The farmers, who are agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) with a collective certificate of land ownership awards (CLOA) issued by the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) in 1995, were tilling a portion of the land when they were arrested, accused of damaging the property occupied by the Tinang SN Multi-Purpose Cooperative.

The illegal assembly and malicious mischief charges against them were later junked in court, but they are facing three more complaints.

--TeleRadyo, 8 July 2022