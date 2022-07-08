Richard Gomez seeks 100pct foreign ownership for businesses

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - Leyte Rep. Richard Gomez said Friday he supports amending the Constitution to allow 100 percent foreign ownership of businesses.

Speaking to ANC, Gomez said the unemployment rate will decline when the 60-40 percent ownership of businesses under the Constitution is amended.

"Iilan lang naman talaga ang malalaking negosyo dito na nagpapatakbo mga Pilipino. But the big ones, if you really want multinational companies to come in, foreign investors should be allowed [to own businesses]," he told ANC's Headstart.

"In our charter, you know this very well, 60-40 for businesses, 70-30 for advertising, and 100 percent media only. We will not touch all of that. Isa lang gusto kong galawin dun, yung 60-40 ownership of businesses by foreigners."

Gomez said the Philippines must think of ways to entice more foreign investors, noting that Singapore, Cambodia, Vietnam and Indonesia have made similar adjustments on foreign ownership.

"Once the big investors bring in the funds, our economy will more or less stabilize. It will trickle down to every Filipinos (sic) all over the country."

"Unemployment rate will definitely go down, especially when the manufacturing sector comes in. People will have jobs. And when they have jobs, they have money…Pag may buying power ang tao, the inflation rate natin bababa yun. Mababawasan criminality natin, mga nag standby dito. People will have the opportunity to work."

Gomez earlier this week said he backs the measure seeking to amend the 1987 Constitution, likening the charter to an old car that needs to be fixed.

Gomez also said he is in favor of suspending the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections, saying the P8 billion fund for the elections could be used for other priority programs.

"The President will be able to use P8 billion for his priority programs, especially for his programs in rice and agriculture," he said.

"We have to protect our agriculture sector. If you will postpone the barangay and SK elections, you will save and you will be able to use that P8 billion for the agriculture program. As lawmakers we can budget next year the budget for SK and barangay elections."

The neophyte lawmaker also proposed bills institutionalizing the Philippine National Games "to produce more champion athletes" and creating a national film archive.