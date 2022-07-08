Home  >  News

Transportation chief tinanggap ang 'rush hour challenge' ng commuters' group

Posted at Jul 08 2022 08:35 PM

Tinanggap ng bagong kalihim ng Department of Transportation ang hamon ng commuter group na mag-commute nang rush hour. Nagpa-Patrol, Jacque Manabat. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 8 Hulyo 2022 

