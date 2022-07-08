Home > News Transportation chief tinanggap ang 'rush hour challenge' ng commuters' group ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 08 2022 08:35 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC Tinanggap ng bagong kalihim ng Department of Transportation ang hamon ng commuter group na mag-commute nang rush hour. Nagpa-Patrol, Jacque Manabat. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 8 Hulyo 2022 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog News, TV Patrol Read More: Department of Transporation rush hour Jaime Bautista commuters group The Passenger Forum Prime Morillo traffic advisory /news/07/08/22/ph-active-covid-19-cases-highest-since-april-25/entertainment/07/08/22/janella-salvador-mourns-death-of-pet-dog/business/07/08/22/does-the-weak-peso-really-benefit-ofws-families/video/life/07/08/22/kwento-ni-marc-logan-ilang-pets-nagpakuwela-sa-social-media/business/07/08/22/govt-ready-to-continue-subsidy-if-oil-prices-remain-high