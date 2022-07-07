Typhoid fever cases in Cebu town declining after peaking in mid-June

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – The number of typhoid fever cases in the town of Barili in Cebu is declining after peaking in mid-June, the town’s municipal health officer said Thursday.

A June 25 report on broadsheet Manila Bulletin’s website noted that three fatalities due to typhoid fever have been reported in the area.

Dr. Mary Joy Bajarias told TeleRadyo their first case of typhoid fever was reported in early 2022.

“Early this 2022, we had an isolated case of typhoid fever tapos (and then) we had 1 death yun na time,” she said.

“The sad thing was hindi sila nagkonsulta, not until 2 weeks of illness. Tapos pagpunta nila sa hospital, na lumalala na, naging serious na, with complications na,” she added.

(The sad thing was that they didn't consult with a doctor , not until 2 weeks of illness. Then when they went to the hospital, they were already serious, they had complications.)

“Itong typhoid fever, nag-spike talaga, mid-June. Nagkaroon tayong mga 30 patients in the infirmary, meron tayong 40 patients sa admission sa Barili District (Hospital),” she said.

(This typhoid fever spiked in mid-June. We haad abuout 30 patients in the infirmary and 40 in the Barili District Hospital.)

Bajarias said they addressed the problem by visiting the mountain barangays and bringing their residents with fever down to the rural health units for proper treatment.

They also gave sanitation workshops to the residents, she said.

The doctor said the town’s engineering, waterworks, and environment departments are now chlorinating their water sources, repairing leaking pipes, and cleaning the reservoirs to prevent the spread of typhoid fever in the area.

“Lately, nag-downward trend na tayo, nagkaroon na tayo ng mga, nag-lessen ang ating mga ating admissions. So in fact sa Barili District nagkaroon na tayo ng 13…at sa Barili Infirmary, naging 10 ang ating admission,” she said.

(Lately, we are seeing a downard trend. In Barli District, we now have 13 admitted patients...and in the infirmary, 10.)

--TeleRadyo, 7 July 2022