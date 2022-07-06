Home  >  News

PH reports more cases of omicron subvariants

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 07 2022 12:01 AM

Philippine authorities report new cases of the highly transmissible omicron subvariants.

Overseas, the World Health Organization said the new sublineage of the omicron has also been detected. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 6, 2022
