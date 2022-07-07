Watch more News on iWantTFC

Lawyer Romeo Vera Cruz, who was recently appointed as officer-in-charge of the Land Transportation Office, said Thursday he eyed speeding up its transactions.

"We need to make the processing faster -- licensing, registration and all the transactions dito sa (here at the) Land Transportation Office," he said in a TeleRadyo interview.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista appointed Vera Cruz as officer-in-charge of the LTO through a special order dated July 1.

Vera Cruz will “perform and discharge the functions and responsibilities” of the position until the end of the month or until a replacement has been appointed or designated, according to the order quoted by the transportation department in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

This announcement states the appointment of lawyer Romeo Vera Cruz as officer-in-charge of the LTO. Department of Transportation's Facebook page

The order was issued pursuant to the Office of the President’s Memorandum Circular No. 1, which declared a number of positions in the executive branch as vacant.

Prior to his designation, Vera Cruz served as LTO's executive director.

As OIC, he is authorized to act on the agency's administrative and day-to-day functions.