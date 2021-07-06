Home  >  News

Sulu residents recount aftermath of military plane crash

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 07 2021 12:03 AM

Watch more in iWantTFC

The death toll from Sunday's military plane crash in the Philippine province of Sulu rises to 53.

Only 7 of the casualties have been identified so far. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 6, 2021
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Sulu crash   C-130 plane crash Sulu   AFP   Philippine Air Force   military  