Home  >  News

Kin of soldiers in PH military plane crash urge gov't to expedite identification of victims

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 07 2021 12:06 AM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Some relatives of the C-130 crash victims are still anxiously awaiting news on the fate of their loved ones.

But others are already mourning the soldiers who've died, and the dreams that died with them. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 6, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Sulu crash   C-130 plane crash Sulu   AFP   Philippine Air Force   plane crash  