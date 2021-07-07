Ilang mga residente, nakalipat na sa pabahay sa Baseco

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Halos 100 pamilya ang nabigyan ng bagong bahay na townhouse-type sa Baseco, Maynila na tinawag na Basecommunity.

Halos 100 pamilya ang nakalipat na sa townhouse-style na pabahay sa Basecommunity sa Maynila. Ang mga residente ay nasunogan noong isang taon. pic.twitter.com/L55RHR5GyA — Jekki Pascual (@jekkipascual) July 7, 2021

Kakalipat lamang sa lugar ng ilang pamilya ngayong linggo at masaya sila na mayroon na silang may maayos na pabahay.

Sila rin ang nakatira sa lugar na nasunugan noong isang taon. Napagdesisyunan ng lokal na pamahalaan na imbes na ibalik ang informal settler community, gawing pabahay project na lamang ito.

Mayroong 226 na townhouse unit sa lugar na may laking 42 square meters. Mayroon itong dalawang kwarto, sala at kusina, may service area at banyo.

Dalawang palapag ang unit at malawak rin ang kalsada sa paligid.

Ayon sa mga residente, unang batch pa lamang sila. Nasa P2,000 hanggang P3,000 ang babayaran nila monthly para sa 25 hanggang 50 taon.

Hindi nila maaaring ibenta ang unit base na rin sa pinirmahan nilang kontrata.

Nasa higit 90 pa lamang na units ang okupado.

- TeleRadyo 7 Hulyo 2021