As 2022 polls near, Velasco pledges support for Duterte: 'Instruct, we will follow'

Watch more in iWantTFC

House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco was among politicians who pledged support for President Rodrigo Duterte's plans in the 2022 elections, during a meeting of their political party, the PDP-Laban, on Tuesday.

Duterte, during the meeting that aired on Wednesday, said he was "seriously considering" running for vice president next year, which some PDP-Laban members earlier urged him to do.

"Sa tingin ko lang po, ang mga kasamahan po natin dito, hindi lang nagsasabi, siguro at the bottom of their—sa nilalaman po ng puso nila, kung puwede pong i-extend ‘yong termino n’yo po Pangulo, mas magandang i-extend," Velasco said during the meeting.

(I think our companions here are not just saying this, but from the bottom of their heart, if your term could be extended, that would be better.)

"But I guess that’s really not possible right now," he said.

With the 2022 elections approaching, Velasco continued, “I guess I can speak for everyone na basta mag-instruct lang po kayo Pangulo, susunod po at gagalaw kami."

(Just instruct us, President, and we will follow and move.)

"At the end of the day po, ‘yong continuity po ang hinahanap natin [for] all the achievements that have been done," he said.

(We are looking for continuity.)

Velasco described the achievements of the Duterte administration as "sobra-sobra" or over-abundant. He did not elaborate.

"October is already coming up," said Velasco, referring to the schedule for the filing of candidacies.

"Ang sa akin po, Mayor, I think we should already—kayo po—kayo po mag-direct na po sa amin para as early as now, we can already move, we can already try to rally the troops para ‘yong continuity ma-achieve ulit po natin for 2022 and carry it on, yong mga achievements at ‘yong mga hindi po natin matapos, to the next administration," he said, addressing Duterte.

(For me, Mayor, I think we should already—you should already direct us because so that as early as now, we can already move, we can already try to rally the troops to achieve continuity for 2022, and carry the achievements and what we have not finished on to the next administration.)

Velasco was the highest ranking Congress member in the meeting.

There was no chance for Duterte to respond to Velasco's remarks, as shown in the video.