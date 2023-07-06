Home  >  News

PH, US Marines conduct largest joint exercise

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 06 2023 11:13 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Over 2,000 Filipino and American Marines kickstarted yet another round of joint military drills in several Philippine provinces. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 6, 2023
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   US-Philippines   joint naval drills   Marines  