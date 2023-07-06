Home  >  News

Pag-perform ng sexy dancer sa NBI command conference iniimbestigahan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 06 2023 08:06 PM

Pinaiimbestigahan na ni Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla ang pag-perform ng isang sexy dancer sa socials night ng command conference ng National Bureau of Investigation. Para sa kalihim, hindi na dapat ito kasama sa programa ng ahensiya. Nagpa-Patrol, Niko Baua. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 6 Hulyo 2023. 

