Water resources board to further cut water allocation for irrigation, domestic use

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 06 2023 11:21 PM

Water allocation for domestic use and irrigation will see further reduction as Angat Dam reaches its minimum operating level.

Water concessionaires said contingency measures are in place to mitigate the impact of low water supply. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 6, 2023
 
