Home  >  News

DOJ to probe NBI officials who allowed Dera to leave detention facility

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 06 2023 11:16 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine justice secretary vowed a thorough probe of officials who enabled alleged drug trafficker Jad Dera to freely move in and out of the NBI detention center.

He made the remarks as Dera is transferred to a Muntinlupa City jail. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 6, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   DOJ   Department of Justice   Jad Dera   NBI   National Bureau of Investigation  