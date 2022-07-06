Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration's (OWWA) said Wednesday it appealed the notice of disallowance that state auditors issued on its P1.27-million procurement of pandemic supplies.

The Commission on Audit (COA) earlier flagged “doubtful charges” that OWWA made in 2020 for hygiene kits, bottled water, and snacks from a construction and trading store. It said the OWWA received a notice of disallowance late last month.

"Inapela na po natin ito, P1.2 million ang halaga... sa Commission on Audit as far back as October 2021, and we are awaiting the results of the appeal," said OWWA Administrator Hans Leo Cacdac.

"Pinag-aaralan na 'yung apela at lalabas na po 'yung desisyon patungkol dito," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(We have appealed this, it's worth P1.2 million... before the Commission on Audit as far back as October 2021, and we are awaiting the results of the appeal... The appeal is being studied and the decision on this will be released soon.)

In an audit report last year, auditors said OWWA procured goods from suppliers which were not "reputable drugstores and supermarkets."

"Pinagdudahan kami, 'yun daw pinagbilhan namin ay hindi tunay na supplying company, actually trading company siya, at lumabas sa tabloid na hardware daw 'yung supplier, so pinabulaanan na natin. Missing daw 'yung supplier, nahanap na rin ho natin 'yan, kabahagi 'yan ng apela," Cacdac said in response to COA's findings.

(They suspected that we procured supplies from a dubious company; it was actually a trading company—tabloids even called it a hardware store—so we denied that. They said the supplier was missing, but we already found it. That's part of the appeal.)

Addressing observations that the hygiene kits were supposedly "overpriced", Cacdac said these were "within the prescribed DOH/DTI price ranges."

— TeleRadyo, July 6, 2022