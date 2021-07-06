Home  >  News

WHO tells health officials to be cautious in saying PH is now 'low risk' for COVID-19

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 06 2021 11:55 PM

The World Health Organization cautioned the Philippine health department against claiming that the country is now a low-risk area for COVID-19. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 6, 2021
 
