Palace: Private companies can ask for 'cost reimbursement' for COVID-19 vaccine of workers' kin

Private firms are allowed to seek "cost reimbursement" for the COVID-19 vaccines that they secured for their employees' families, Malacañang clarified on Tuesday.

Some companies shoulder the cost of vaccines for their workers, but not for their kin.

"Ang polisiya po ng gobyerno, unang una, basta inorder po yan para doon sa mga taong nag-order at hindi makakarating sa ibang mga tao, hindi ibebenta sa ibang tao, at pangalawa reimbursement for cost po ‘yan at walang profit, ‘yan po ay pinapayagan ng ating gobyerno," said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

(The policy of the government, first, is as long as those will go to the people for whom it was ordered and will not be sold to other people, and second, this is for cost reimbursement with no profit, that is allowed by our government.)

The vaccines should have been secured through a tripartite deal between the firms, government, and vaccine manufacturers, he said in a press briefing.



"Hindi po isyu yung cost-sharing na sinisingil ng ilang mga kumpanya, provided inorder talaga 'yan at hindi makakarating sa ibang tao," he added.

(The cost-sharing that some companies charge is not an issue, provided that was ordered and the vaccines will not go to other people.)



The Philippines has so far secured some 17.4 million COVID-19 shots, at least 12 million of which have been administered, the National Task Force Against COVID-19 said on Tuesday.

The Philippines aims to vaccinate at least 58 million out of its 110 million population this year to safely reopen the economy, which recorded its worst post-war slump last year, as the pandemic left businesses struggling and millions jobless.