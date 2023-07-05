Home  >  News

PH police turn over 7 foreign fugitives arrested during POGO raid in Las Piñas City

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 05 2023 11:05 PM

Philippine police identify seven foreign fugitives who were among workers detained in a raid on an offshore gaming firm in Las Piñas City. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 5, 2023
