Home > News PH police turn over 7 foreign fugitives arrested during POGO raid in Las Piñas City ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 05 2023 11:05 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine police identify seven foreign fugitives who were among workers detained in a raid on an offshore gaming firm in Las Piñas City. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 5, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Las Piñas City POGO fugitives Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator /overseas/07/05/23/malaysias-anwar-faces-crucial-test-in-state-elections/video/news/07/05/23/jad-dera-admits-to-taking-trips-outside-nbi-facility/video/news/07/05/23/doj-to-form-task-force-addressing-agri-goods-smuggling/news/07/05/23/jad-dera-admits-going-in-and-out-of-nbi-detention-center/life/07/05/23/harley-davidson-introduces-limited-edition-fast-johnnie