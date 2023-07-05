PH property market seen as 1 of 3 worldwide to stay vibrant

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The property market in the Philippines remains vibrant the head of a consulting firm said Wednesday.

"We should all be grateful because the Philippines is one of only maybe 3 countries in the world where the property market is still buoyant, healthy, exciting, optimistic.," said David Leechiu, chief executive officer of Leechiu Property Consultants.

The 2 other areas where the property market is booming are Singapore and the city of Bangalore in India, he said.

"Singapore, because of the exodus of capital from China, Hong Kong...Singapore is now the financial center of Asia. You’ve got Bangalore because of the (business process outsourcing) sector, consumerism."

"In the Philippines, it’s driven by BPO, it’s driven by traditional offices that are expanding, it is driven also by the (Philippine offshore gaming operators)," he added.

In its latest property briefing, Leechiu Property Consultants said POGOs also rented 88,000 square meters (sqm) in the first half of 2023--which is bigger than the 89,000 sqm they occupied in the last three years combined.

Demand for office space also reached 540,00 sqm in the first half of 2023, outperforming the demand in the same period last year by 46 percent.

The vacancy rate in Metro Manila is at 17 percent, while the nationwide vacancy rate is at 19 percent.

"The reason for that is that even though we leased almost a million square meters last year--and it looks like 2023 will be another million square meter year...even with these very large demand numbers, the supply is continuing to offset the demand," he noted.

"So, we leased out, you know a million square meters last year, but a million square meters of office space got completed. This year, another million square meters... is going to be completed and it will partially offset the demand that is happening," he said.

"But by next year, the supply, all the way to 2030 is gonna be very low, and so I think overall Manila will achieve equilibrium 3-4 years from now. Bonifacio (Global City) achieved equilibrium last year, that’s why prices have held their ground last year and (are) starting to climb this year."

"Makati is going to achieve equilibrium sometime middle of next year so one year to 15 months from now, and then after that, it’s gonna start climbing again. And then the rest of the market will follow in 2026, 2027," he added."

The firm's report also noted that Metro Manila condominium

unit launches were up by 8 pct in the first half of 2023, indicating sustianed improving developer outlook.

--ANC, 5 July 2023