Publiko di dapat mabahala sa pagtaas ng COVID-19 cases: eksperto

Posted at Jul 05 2022 08:08 PM

Kahit pa patuloy na tumataas ang mga kaso ng COVID-19, hindi ito dapat magdulot ng panic, ayon sa ilang eksperto. Pinapaalalahanan din ang publiko na kung gaano kahalaga ang turing sa primary series ng bakuna, dapat ganito rin ang pananaw sa COVID booster. Nagpa-Patrol, Raphael Bosano. TV Patrol, Martes, 5 Hulyo 2022

